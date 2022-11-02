Saudi Central Bank follows Fed to raise key rates by 75 bps –statement

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 75 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move as the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 75 bps to 4.5% and 4%, respectively, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.