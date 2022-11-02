Saudi Central Bank follows Fed to raise key rates by 75 bps –statement

November 02, 2022 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 75 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move as the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 75 bps to 4.5% and 4%, respectively, it said in a statement.

