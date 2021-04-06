Saudi central bank chief sees recovery this year amid higher oil prices

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economic recovery is expected to be "positive" this year, the governor of the kingdom's central bank said on Tuesday, partly thanks to rebounding oil prices.

Fahad al-Mubarak, speaking at a virtual event organised by the International Monetary Fund, did not provide a forecast for economic growth but said initial economic indicators during the first quarter, as well as improved oil prices, were supportive.

"Even though we're sacrificing a little bit in the production, however achieving stable oil prices is good for Saudi Arabia, for producers, consumers and for the region," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, last week agreed to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May.

In March, OPEC+ had decided to extend most oil output cuts, triggering a price rise.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, saw its economy shrink by 4.1% last year, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower crude prices and output cuts.

The IMF said in February it expects the kingdom's real gross domestic product to grow 2.6% this year.

Saudi Arabia has recently renewed several stimulus programmes launched last year to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

Mubarak, appointed governor of the Saudi central bank in January for his second stint in that position, said it was not "wise" to halt those schemes until actual economic recovery is achieved.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

