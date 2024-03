CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement to establish a regional office for the International Monetary Fund in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

(Reporting by Adam Makary and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler)

