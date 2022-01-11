Saudi c.bank updates debt crowdfunding rules

The Saudi Central Bank announced on Tuesday it was updating its rules on debt crowdfunding activities following public consultations, aiming to develop the finance sector and support fintech companies.

The updated rules include redefining the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the kingdom, and ensuring the complete separation between the funds of the participants and that of the crowdfunding facility, the central bank said in a statement.

