Saudi c.bank says 2019 GDP growth won't be too far from IMF forecast

RIYADH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economic growth this year will not be too far from the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF|), its governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Tuesday

The IMF expects the Saudi economy to grow 1.9%, slower than the 2.2% in 2018, but some economists are more bearish due to oil output cuts.

Kholifey said it was too early to assess the economic impact of weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais plants knocked out half of the oil output from the world's top exporter.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.