Saudi, British defence ministers sign agreement on Riyadh’s participation in UK-led FCAS -SPA

March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's defence minister and his British counterpart on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent on Riyadh’s participation in the UK-led FCAS defence programme, the Saudi state news agency reported.

