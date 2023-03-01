Saudi, British defence ministers sign agreement on Riyadh’s participation in FCAS - SPA

March 01, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's defence minister and his British counterpart on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent on Riyadh’s participation in the European FCAS defence programme, the Saudi state news agency reported.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is designed to replace the Eurofighter and the Dassault Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

