Saudi bourse could go public within two years, says CEO

RIYADH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's bourse, Tadawul, will announce plans to go public this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

A timeline for an initial public offering will be provided this year, Tadawul CEO Khalid Alhussan told Reuters on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference, adding that the listing could take place within a two-year time frame.

