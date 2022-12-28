Saudi banks to implement Basel III reforms from Jan 1, central banks says

December 28, 2022

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank, SAMA, will launch official implementation of Basel III reforms by Saudi banks as of Jan. 1, it said in a statement.

A pilot application was launched in the second half of 2022 with the participation of all Saudi banks, the statement said.

