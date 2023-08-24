Saudi auto rental firm Lumi to float 30% in IPO

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Lumi, one of the largest auto rental firms in the kingdom, on Thursday announced plans to proceed with an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange.

Riyadh-based Lumi said it expects to issue 16.5 million existing shares, resulting in a free float of 30%.

Lumi confirmed those appointments and said Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi National Bank have been appointed as receiving banks.

The share sale is set to be a litmus test for the Gulf IPO market after a slow summer period.

Issuers from the Middle East and North Africa raised more than $5 billion in the first half of this year, consultancy EY said in a report earlier this month, with the bulk coming from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The proceeds were down 60% compared with the first half of last year, which was an exceptionally strong year for the Gulf IPO market.

Deal activity is expected to remain "healthy" in the second half of the year and into 2024, EY said in the report.

Lumi is a wholly-owned unit of Seera 1810.SE, a Saudi travel company formerly known as Al Tayyar Travel Group.

Lumi made a profit of 100 million riyals ($26.66 million) in the first half of 2023, up from 72 million riyals in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Additional reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.