Saudi Aramco's IPO Prospectus Is Missing the Key Details

Saudi Arabia moved closer to an initial public offering of Aramco, the state-owned oil company, releasing a preliminary prospectus late Saturday. But the document didn’t offer many details about the listing and much of the key information that was included is potentially unsettling.

The back story. Saudi Arabia has been planning Aramco’s listing for three years in an effort to overhaul its oil industry, raise funds, and diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond exporting energy. The process was delayed repeatedly, but Aramco said two weeks ago it will start the process for what could be the world’s largest public listing.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has backed the listing plan, had expected Aramco to reach a valuation of $2 trillion, backed by the kingdom’s huge oil reserves and production ability. Analysts are less upbeat, given soft demand and lower prices for crude this year. They expect the oil company to be valued at between $1.2 trillion and $1.5 trillion.

That would be well above Aramco’s U.S. rivals in the private sector. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM), for instance, is valued at nearly $300 billion and Chevron (CVX) at about $229 billion.

The government plans to list Aramco shares on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

What’s new. The preliminary prospectus indicated that the company will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual investors. The document ran more than 600 pages, but didn’t include the range of valuations expected for the company, the number of shares that will be sold, or the government’s target for the price.

Institutional investors can submit orders for stock from Nov. 17 through Dec. 4, Aramco said. Individuals can request shares until Nov. 28. Details such as price and the number of shares to be sold will depend on demand. The company plans to provide that information in early December.

Aramco has talked to sovereign-wealth funds in Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Malaysia, and organized meetings with the Chinese government, but none of the funds has made a commitment to buy stock in the IPO, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The company reiterated that it will pay an annual, aggregate cash dividend of at least $75 billion starting in 2020. That is a lot by any standard, but until a valuation for the stock emerges, investors won’t be able to determine how attractive the yield is.

If Aramco is valued at $2 trillion, the company will offer a yield of 3.75%, while at $1 trillion, the yield would double to 7.5%. Exxon Mobil shares had a dividend yield of 4.92% based on their Friday closing price. Chevron’s yield was 3.94%.

The prospectus also didn’t address speculation that Aramco might follow up on its local IPO by listing its stock on an exchange in a major city such as New York, London, Hong Kong, or Tokyo. A dual listing would give global investors easier access to the stock.

Looking ahead. Aramco did offer information about the risks it faces, but that was hardly comforting. The company warned that terrorism and armed conflict could hurt its business, potentially driving down the stock price. In September, drone attacks on key Aramco facilities temporarily knocked out half of the company’s production.

Investors are also concerned about the relationship between the Saudi government and Aramco, which has been nationalized since the 1970s. Given the small amount of stock being sold, investors aren’t likely to have any say in how the business operates.

The Saudi government relies on Aramco for the bulk of its revenue. Under an agreement that takes effect in 2020, the royalty rate the company pays the government will decline to 15% from a previous 20% if Brent crude—the main benchmark for the global oil market—falls below $70 a barrel. However, the rate will rise to 45% from the previous 40% if the price of Brent crude sits between $70 and $100 a barrel. This means that the kingdom would capture much of the benefit if oil prices rose sharply, rather than having the increased revenue flow through into earnings.

