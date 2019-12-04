Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend IPO should be priced at top end-sources

Contributors
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.5) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.

RIYADH/DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.5) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.

A final pricing decision will be taken later on Wednesday, the sources said.

If the deal is priced at the top, Aramco's IPO will exceed the $25 billion listing of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N in 2014, the world's biggest flotation to date.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +966114868476; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters