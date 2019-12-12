Saudi Aramco touches $2 trn market value before paring gains

Saudi Aramco's shares jumped 10% at market open on Thursday to 38.7 riyals, implying a market value of $2 trillion, before dipping in early trade, Refinitiv data showed. Shares in the state-owned oil giant were trading around 37 riyals by 0711 GMT, up 5.5% from Wednesday's close.

