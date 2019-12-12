Saudi Aramco touches $2 trn market value before paring gains

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares jumped 10% at market open on Thursday to 38.7 riyals, implying a market value of $2 trillion, before dipping in early trade, Refinitiv data showed.

Shares in the state-owned oil giant were trading around 37 riyals by 0711 GMT, up 5.5% from Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.