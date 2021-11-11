Saudi Aramco to supply full term oil volumes to at least 2 Asian customers -sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has notified at least two Asian customers that it will supply full term volumes of crude oil in December, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The producer also maintained full term crude supplies in November.

Saudi Aramco does not typically comment on commercial volumes as matter of policy.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the price differential of its flagship crude to Asia by more than double in December versus November, exceeding market expectations and sending a bullish signal to the global oil market, traders have said.

The sharper-than-expected price hike came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to maintain a production hike of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December despite consumers' calls for higher output.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

