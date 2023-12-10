Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some N.Asia refiners in Jan 2024 -sources

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in January 2024, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The top oil exporter announced in early December that it will roll over its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, as part of OPEC+ group's efforts to defend oil prices.

Spot premiums for medium sour Oman crude and light sour Murban crude averaged at around $0.5 to $0.6 a barrel over the Dubai quotes so far this month, their lowest levels in almost three years. CRU/M

Despite the high Saudi prices, refiners in other North Asian countries did not ask for a lower nomination, the people said.

