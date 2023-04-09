Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May -sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

April 09, 2023 — 09:34 pm EDT

Written by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, despite the extra output cut announced by the oil majors earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a third month in May after the OPEC+ group planned to further reduce their production by 1.16 million barrels-per-day from May to the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

