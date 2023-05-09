News & Insights

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in June -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 09, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in June, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, cut its official selling prices for all crude grades to Asia for June-loading cargoes amid the sluggish refining margins. The margin issues prompted refiners to seek cheaper supply from spot markets or even consider lowering operational rates.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.