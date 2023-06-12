Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in July - sources

Adds nomination from Chinese refiners in paragraph 3, context in paragraphs 4-5

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in July, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after it pledged to cut production next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, vowed to reduce its production to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd currently.

