Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April -sources

March 09, 2023 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in April, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, underpinned by the prospect of strong demand in the region.

