Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N.Asia refiners in October - sources

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2223.SE has notified at least five North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, despite the extended voluntary output cuts pledged by the Kingdom.

The world's top oil exporter last week said it would prolong the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) unilateral cut to the end of the year, driving up oil benchmark Brent to above $90 a barrel for the first time this year.

