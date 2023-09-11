News & Insights

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N.Asia refiners in October - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

September 11, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2223.SE has notified at least five North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, despite the extended voluntary output cuts pledged by the Kingdom.

The world's top oil exporter last week said it would prolong the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) unilateral cut to the end of the year, driving up oil benchmark Brent to above $90 a barrel for the first time this year.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
