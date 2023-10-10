News & Insights

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N.Asia refiners in Nov - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

October 10, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

By Muyu Xu

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in November, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, as the Kingdom maintained its output policy.

The world's top oil exporter reaffirmed last week that it will stick with oil supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day to the end of 2023.

"The supply and demand for Saudi oil seem stable at this moment, despite the high prices," said one of the people.

Saudi Aramco raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers in November for a fifth month to its highest level this year.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

