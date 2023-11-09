News & Insights

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N. Asia refiners in December - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 09, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in December, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The top oil exporter confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) translating into production of around 9 million bpd for December.

But refiners in China, the largest buyer of Saudi crude oil, have slightly trimmed their nominated volume for December, totalling around 46 million barrels, comparing to about 47 million barrels for November and around 50 million barrels for October, the trading sources said.

The lower nomination comes as Chinese refiners reduce their refining runs over thinning margins and a shortage of product export quotas which discourages plants from raising output for the rest of 2023.

Saudi Aramco has kept the December official selling price (OSP) for its flagship crude Arab Light for Asian customers unchanged from the prior month, pausing a five-month price hike cycle and standing at the highest level this year.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sharon Singleton)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.