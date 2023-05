DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco will develop a gas field in Iraq that could produce more than 400 mln cubic meters of gas per day, Hayan Abdel-Ghani told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Enas Alashray; Editing by Jan Harvey)

