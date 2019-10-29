Saudi Aramco targeting to kick off planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Contributors
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco is targeting to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DUBAI/RIYADH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is targeting to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The state oil giant working is towards an announcement for the proposed float this Sunday, said the sources, who declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities.

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai, Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia in Riyadh)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters