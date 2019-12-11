Saudi Aramco Stock Jumps, Home Depot Drops, as the Dow Holds Its Ground

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main U.S. stock indexes were near the flat line as investors awaited a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

It’s a mixed morning for stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%, but the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was down 0.1%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about 0.1%. S&P 500 Index futures were a touch higher, and Nasdaq Composite futures were near the flat line as investors awaited a decision on interest rates—and commentary on the state of the economy—from the Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

There was nothing mixed about the market’s reaction to the largest initial public offering in history.

Shares in Saudi Arabian Oil (ticker: 2222.SA), known as Aramco, began trading after the energy giant priced its IPO last week. Shares rose 10% on the Riyadh exchange from about $8.64 to $9.50. (Aramco shares trade in the Saudi currency, the riyal.) The gain increased the company’s market value by about $170 billion. That’s comparable to the entire market value of, say, Boeing (BA). Aramco is huge.

Boeing shares could also move Wednesday. Congressional transportation committees will hold more hearings about the troubled 737 MAX jet, grounded world-wide since mid-March. Federal Aviation Administration officials as well as a Boeing whistleblower will testify.

Home Depot (HD) shares were down about 1.3% in premarket trading. The company put out a news release ahead of an investor event. Management said sales should grow about 3.8% in 2020, while Wall Street was looking for 4.3% growth.

Stock in the embattled retailer GameStop (GME) shares is falling as well, with a loss of about 14% in premarket trading. The company reported earnings after the close of trading Tuesday. Analysts expected about $1.6 billion in quarterly sales, but the company managed just $1.4 billion. Shares are down almost 50% year to date based on Tuesday’s closing price.

Stock in California utility PG&E (PCG) is rising, with a premarket gain of about 3.4%. Shares are still reacting to potential payouts to wildfire victims that would allow the company to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

United Parcel Service (UPS) and AutoZone (AZO) are in focus as well. BMO downgraded shares of UPS Wednesday morning from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. Wolfe Research, on the other hand, upgraded shares of AutoZone from the equivalent of Sell to Hold. AutoZone shares rallied Tuesday after the company reported strong quarterly sales.

