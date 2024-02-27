Saudi Aramco signs supply agreements worth $6 billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil company Aramco 2222.SE has signed procurement agreements worth $6 billion with local vendors, widening its domestic supply base.

"The 40 new agreements signed today are expected to contribute to the domestic value chain, and further enhance the ecosystem that Aramco is helping to build", it said in a statement.

The agreements span the supply of a range of products comprising strategic commodities, such as instrumentation, and electrical and drilling equipment.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.