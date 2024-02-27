News & Insights

Saudi Aramco signs supply agreements worth $6 billion

February 27, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil company Aramco 2222.SE has signed procurement agreements worth $6 billion with local vendors, widening its domestic supply base.

"The 40 new agreements signed today are expected to contribute to the domestic value chain, and further enhance the ecosystem that Aramco is helping to build", it said in a statement.

The agreements span the supply of a range of products comprising strategic commodities, such as instrumentation, and electrical and drilling equipment.

