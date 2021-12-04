Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin

Contributor
Enas Alashray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco has signed five agreements with French companies, including an agreement to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, the oil giant said in a statement on Saturday.

"The agreement between Aramco and Gaussin aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

Other agreements have covered the areas of carbon capture technology, artificial intelligence and local manufacturing.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson)

