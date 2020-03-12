Saudi Aramco shares down 5% in early trade on oil price plunge

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Saudi Aramco 2222.SE were down more than 5% in early trade on Thursday, as oil prices sank after the United States banned travel from Europe following a World Health Organization declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

At 0704 GMT Aramco was trading at 28.15 riyals ($7.50).

The Saudi stock index .TASI was also down 5%.

Aramco shares fell below its December 2019 initial public offering price of 32 riyals on Sunday for the first time after the collapse of OPEC+ talks on oil output.

($1 = 3.7533 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

