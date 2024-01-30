Saudi Aramco says it will cut planned maximum capacity to 12 mln bpd

Adds background from the third paragraph

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE on Tuesday said it has been asked to cut its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity to 12 million barrels a day, down from 13 million barrels per day.

The kingdom's state oil company said it had received a directive from the energy ministry to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity at 12 million barrels a day and not to continue increasing it to 13 million barrels per day.

Aramco was asked by the energy ministry in March 2020 to boost maximum output capacity to 13 million barrels a day, amid a standoff with Russia at the time over market share.

Riyadh and Moscow then resumed in May 2020 cooperating on production levels, through the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, which continues to coordinate output.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up nearly 0.5% following the news at $82.78.

