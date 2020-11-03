Saudi Aramco Q3 profit falls 44.6% to 44.21 billion riyals

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco 2222.SE on Tuesday reported a 44.6% drop in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates, hit by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weaker refining and chemicals margins as the coronavirus depressed demand.

Net profit fell to 44.21 billion riyals ($11.79 billion) for the quarter to September 30 from 79.84 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 44.6 billion riyals in the third quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

