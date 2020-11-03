Markets

Saudi Aramco Q3 Profit Down On Weak Price; Declares Higher Dividend

(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabian Oil Co. or Saudi Aramco reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income was $11.8 billion or $0.06 per share, down from last year's $21.29 billion.

EBIT was $25.5 billion, lower than prior year's $44.13 billion.

Average realized crude oil price was $43.6 per barrel, compared to $62.4 per barrel a year ago.

The company said it saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity.

Total hydrocarbon production for the first nine months of 2020 was 12.4 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, of which 9.2 million barrels per day was crude oil.

Aramco said it achieved a record historic single-day natural gas production of 10.7 bscfd on August 6, 2020 from both conventional and unconventional fields.

Further, the company declared a dividend of $18.75 billion for the quarter, to be paid in the fourth quarter, compared to last year's payment of $13.39 billion.

