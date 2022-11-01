Saudi Aramco Q3 Net Income Rises 39%

(RTTNews) - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company reported that its third quarter net income rose 39% to $42.4 billion from $30.4 billion in the prior year.

EBIT grew to $80.48 billion from $57.27 billion in the previous year.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $44.97 billion up from $28.73 billion last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $54.0 billion up from $36.3 billion in the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.