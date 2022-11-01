Markets

Saudi Aramco Q3 Net Income Rises 39%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company reported that its third quarter net income rose 39% to $42.4 billion from $30.4 billion in the prior year.

EBIT grew to $80.48 billion from $57.27 billion in the previous year.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $44.97 billion up from $28.73 billion last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $54.0 billion up from $36.3 billion in the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular