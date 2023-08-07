News & Insights

Saudi Aramco Q2 Net Income Declines; Mid To Long-term View Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Saudi Aramco reported that its second-quarter net income to shareholders' equity declined to $29.0 billion from $46.3 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.12 compared to $0.19.

Second quarter revenue declined to $107.35 billion from $149.88 billion, previous year. Revenue and other income related to sales were $119.55 billion compared to $172.90 billion.

The company said global crude oil prices decreased in the second quarter of 2023 as inflationary pressure contributed to economic uncertainty.

"At Aramco, our mid to long-term view remains unchanged. With a recovery anticipated in the broader global economy, along with increased activity in the aviation sector, ongoing investments in energy projects will be necessary to safeguard energy security," Amin Nasser, President and CEO, said.

The company plans to distribute performance-linked dividends over six quarters from third quarter, 2023.

