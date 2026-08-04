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Saudi Aramco Q2 Earnings Rise; Declares Dividend

August 04, 2026 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (2222.SR), on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company has also declared a dividend for the second quarter.

The company said that the second quarter results reflected geopolitical uncertainty that increased energy market volatility, partially offset by the resilience of its integrated business model and operational flexibility.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders' equity increased to $32.40 billion from $22.84 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.14 versus $0.09 last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $33.39 billion from $25.19 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT increased to $57.99 billion from $46.69 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating income jumped to $57.64 billion from $44.56 billion in the prior year.

Revenue and other income related to sales increased to $139.15 billion from $108.57 billion in the previous year.

The board declared a base dividend of $21.9 billion for the second quarter of 2026, payable in the third quarter.

On Monday, Saudi Arabian Oil closed trading 2.03% higher at SAR 27.12 on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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