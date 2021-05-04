Saudi Aramco Q1 profit rose 30% on stronger oil market

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE on Tuesday reported a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit boosted by a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins.

Net income rose to $21.7 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $16.7 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $19.48 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Alexander Cornwell, Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.