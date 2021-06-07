Saudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk — document

Adds banks, details

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has hired a group of banks to arrange the inaugural issuance of a benchmark U.S. dollar denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

The sukuk sale plan comes as Aramco seeks funds to fulfil the large commitments for its major shareholder, the Saudi government.

The group of banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, a document from one of the banks showed.

Aramco plans to issue the sukuk in 3-, 5- and 10-year tranches, subject to market conditions, the document showed.

The active bookrunners on the deal are Alinma Invest, Al Rajhi Capital, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citigroup C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC HSBA.L, JP Morgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, NCB Capital, Riyad Capital, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L.

Aramco last year maintained a promised $75 billion dividend despite lower oil prices, and is expected to shoulder significant domestic investments that form part of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.