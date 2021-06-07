World Markets
Saudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk — document

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has hired a group of banks to arrange the inaugural issuance of a benchmark U.S. dollar denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

The group of banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, a document from one of the banks showed.

Aramco plans to issue the sukuk in 3-, 5- and 10-year tranches, subject to market conditions, the document showed.

