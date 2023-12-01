Saudi Aramco left unchanged OSPs for LPG in Dec, Sonatrach cut OSP for propane by 7%

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE has left unchanged official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in December, while Algeria's Sonatrach has reduced OSP for propane by 7% due to weaking demand, traders said.

Aramco's December OSP for propane was stable at $610 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-SA and for butane at $620 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach has cut its December OSP for propane by $40 per tonne to $520 PRO-OFFCL-DZ, while its OSP for butane increased by $5 to $540 per tonne. BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.