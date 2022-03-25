Saudi Aramco Jeddah storage facility hit by attack - source

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - A Saudi Aramco storage facility has been hit by an attack in Jeddah, a source told Reuters.

Saudi state media had reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and a huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in Jeddah.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.