Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche attracts $12.6 bln -lead manager

Contributors
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals ($12.64 billion) to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to 118.86 billion riyals in the first 12 days of the book-building period, lead manager Samba Capital said.

RIYADH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals ($12.64 billion) to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to 118.86 billion riyals in the first 12 days of the book-building period, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Institutional orders in the IPO included 54% from Saudi cooperates, 24.1% from Saudi funds and 10.5% from non-Saudi investors, Samba said in a statement on Friday.

The subscription period for institutional investors remains open to Dec. 4.

($1 = 3.7500 riyal)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Evans)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +971552994086; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters