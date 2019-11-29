Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche attracts $12.6 bln -lead manager

RIYADH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals ($12.64 billion) to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to 118.86 billion riyals in the first 12 days of the book-building period, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Institutional orders in the IPO included 54% from Saudi cooperates, 24.1% from Saudi funds and 10.5% from non-Saudi investors, Samba said in a statement on Friday.

The subscription period for institutional investors remains open to Dec. 4.

($1 = 3.7500 riyal)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Evans)

