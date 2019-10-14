Saudi Aramco IPO announcement due 'very very soon' -chairman
DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco will be announced '"very very soon", Chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan was quoted as saying by al-Arabiya television.
(Reporting by Naher Chmayetelli, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)
