Saudi Aramco IPO announcement due 'very very soon' -chairman

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco will be announced '"very very soon", Chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan was quoted as saying by al-Arabiya television.

