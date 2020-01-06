Saudi Aramco hits new low since trading began on Dec 11

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shares briefly hit 34.45 riyals ($9.18) in early trade, their lowest level since its shares began trading on December 11, following a record-setting initial public offering (IPO).

At 0706 GMT, Aramco shares were down 0.14% at 34.50 riyals.

They have lost almost 11% since hitting a high of 38.70 riyals.

The IPO was priced at 32 riyals per share, valuing Aramco at $1.7 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.