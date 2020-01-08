Saudi Aramco hits new low on U.S.-Iran tensions

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Saudi Aramco opened at 34 riyals ($9.06) on Wednesday, their lowest level since the oil giant began trading on December 11, after Iran launched missiles on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Saudi stocks also dropped 1.4%, following across-the-board selling in Gulf markets amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Aramco shares are down about 12% from a peak of 38.70 riyals on December 31, but still above the IPO price of 32 riyals that valued the company at $1.7 trillion.

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.