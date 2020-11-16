Saudi Aramco hires banks for multi-tranche bonds -document

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has hired a group of banks ahead of a multi-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed on Monday.

Goldman Sachs, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, NCB Capital, BNP Paribas, BOC International, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and Societe Generale were hired to arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

A benchmark multi-tranche offering consisting of 3-, 5-, 10-, 30- and/or 50-year tranches will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

