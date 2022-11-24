Saudi Aramco gets regulator nod for Luberef IPO

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco's 2222.SE base oil subsidiary, Luberef, has received the green light from the kingdom's stock market regulator for an initial public offering, the Capital Market Authority said on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef), formerly Saudi Aramco Lubricating Oil Refining Co, will offer investors 50.045 million shares of Luberef, equivalent to 29.656% of its share capital.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.