Saudi Aramco FY24 Profit, Revenues Down; Declares Dividend

March 04, 2025 — 02:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - State-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co. or Saudi Aramco (2222) reported Tuesday lower profit and revenues in fiscal 2024.

For the year, net income attributable to shareholders' equity was $105.04 billion, down from last year's $120.73 billion. Earnings per share declined to $0.43 from $0.50 in the prior year.

Revenue and other income related to sales fell to $480.45 billion from prior year's $495.03 billion. Revenue of $436.61 billion was lower than prior year's $440.88 billion.

Further, the Board has declared base dividend of $21.1 billion for the quarter, a 4.2% year-over-year increase, to be paid in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The performance-linked dividend of $0.2 billion is declared and to be paid in the first quarter, in line with previously announced mechanism.

The company said it expects total dividends of $85.4 billion to be declared in 2025.

Looking ahead, the company said there is progress on track to deliver growth strategy across Upstream and Downstream, with potential additional operating cash flows of $9.0 billion to $10.0 billion from growth in Aramco's Upstream gas business, and $8.0 billion to $10.0 billion from growth in its Downstream business, by 2030.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
