Saudi Aramco, Energy ministry sign agreement to establish a carbon capture and storage hub

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco signed a joint development agreement in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Energy ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub which will potentially be able to safely store up to 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year by 2027, the company's CEO, Amin Nasser, said on Thursday.

Aramco is set to contribute around 6 million tonnes, he added, with the rest to come from other industrial sources.

