Saudi Aramco delays IPO - sources

Contributors
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco plans to delay the launch of its initial public offering as it wants to update its third-quarter earnings, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

DUBAI/RIYADH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco plans to delay the launch of its initial public offering as it wants to update its third-quarter earnings, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"They want to do all what they can to hit valuation target, solid results after the attack will give them a stronger position," one of the sources told Reuters.

Aramco was expected to formally announce early next week its plan to launch its IPO, which could have potentially raised $20 billion.

Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters