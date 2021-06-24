Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Thursday Saudi Aramco 2222.SE Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board.

Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm.

However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

