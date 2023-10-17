Saudi Aramco CEO: COP28 focus should be on emissions cuts of hydrocarbons

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Amin Nasser, Chief Executive of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Tuesday that the focus of the COP28 UN climate conference this year should be on cutting emissions from hydrocarbons.

He added cutting oil and gas production would result in energy shortages.

