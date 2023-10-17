News & Insights

Saudi Aramco CEO: COP28 focus should be on emissions cuts of hydrocarbons

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 17, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla, Ron Bousso, Marwa Rashad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Amin Nasser, Chief Executive of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Tuesday that the focus of the COP28 UN climate conference this year should be on cutting emissions from hydrocarbons.

He added cutting oil and gas production would result in energy shortages.

